WATCH: ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani still lying through his teeth or finally coming clean?

Matthew Lani who pretended to be a medical doctor, took South Africa by storm, when it was later discovered that he faked an entire career. Lani, has since ended up homeless with his mother after his lies caught up with him. In an interview with Lungelo Mdletshe on Engineer Your Life, Lani opened up about what led him to such a scandal. He deflected questions and denied that he posed as a doctor despite not having any qualifications.

“When I was young, I knew that I wanted to become rich and famous,” he said. He said he went to study psychology at the University of Johannesburg but dropped out after a year. Following that, Lani claims that he went to medical school at Wits University but he did not finish because his mother lost her job.

“My mom was domestic worker and her employers were the ones who covered my tuition,” he said. After this, Lani moved in with his partner whom he said was narcissistic and emotionally and physically abusive. He claimed that the abuse started when he had to rely on him for money and the power dynamic changed. The couple stayed together for five years and Lani accused his ex of being a serial cheater, which led to him contracting HIV.

“He confessed that he deliberately infected me,” Lani claimed. He added that he went through private prosecution and a civil case where his ex was ordered to pay him R800,000. “He paid the R800,000 in full. That person was moneyed,” said Lani.

When he was asked what he did with the cash Lani said he blew it instead of going back to medical school. Lani alleged that he became an advanced HIV and AIDS clinician and worked with those with the diagnosis. He also claimed to be working under an NGO. “I decided to start social media accounts. We had to come up with different characters and that is how Dr Matthew came about. We trademarked Dr Matthew. This was to humanise the education (of HIV) and simplify it.”

He said the stethoscope that he used to wear around his neck was part of the aesthetic of the ‘character’ of Dr Matthew. His account blew up on TikTok and there were videos of him in hospitals, he said he was not there to masquerade as a doctor. On the account, he said there was a disclaimer that he was not a medical doctor. He worked on several campaigns which purported that he was a doctor. Lani put the blame on the brands and anyone else that worked with him for being at fault and not recognising that he was not a doctor.

“When the statement from the Department of Health came, I just laughed and took it as a joke because we did a campaign. I sent them the disclaimer... I found it absolutely ridiculous. I knew that I was protected behind the scenes and had proof,” he said. He also pointed to his audience for giving him attention which, he said propelled him to become addicted to social media. Lani also accused the department of defaming his character. He said he was lured into a hospital where he was injured by security guards. Lani said he in ‘excruciating pain’ and requested medical assistance for his injuries but was denied because he did not want to write and sign a confession that he was a bogus doctor.

“I wrote a fake name, fake surname and some random ID number. I made up a signature and was coerced into writing the confession. I was not aware that I was being recorded,” he said. After this he was arrested and accused the Department of Health of denying him his ARVs. He also claimed that he was not given food or water for two days. “They opened a case and had no evidence to prove that I impersonated a doctor... Four months ago they concluded the investigation and now the docket is missing.”