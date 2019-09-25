Picture: Screenshot

Johannesburg - City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has confirmed that a Metro Police officer and his supervisor have been suspended after a video emerged showing an allegedly drunk Metro police officer while on duty. "Thank you Chief of Police, General Mapeyeye after following due processes, has decided to suspend both the drunk Metro Officer and his Supervisor after considering other factors. I urge the public to give them space to conclude on this matter. Metro will give further details," said Masina in a tweet on Wednesday.

Masina vowed that action will be taken after the video of an allegedly drunk Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer went viral.

Dear @City_Ekurhuleni & @mzwandileMasina - WATCH this video of a metro cop allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni and threatened to shoot the man while he was recording him. @GP_CommSafety @MbalulaFikile @David_Makhura Video as red pic.twitter.com/GTsZd85WK6 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 24, 2019

The video shows an interaction between the Metro cop and and a man who lodged a complaint over a vehicle. It is believed the Metro officer nearly crashed into the man in Benoni. He also allegedly threatened to shoot the man while he was recording him.

The interaction got heated when the man told the Metro cop that he should not be driving as the latter was "under the influence". The Metro cop then repeatedly asked if they had tested him.

Police was not available for comment at the time of publishing.