WATCH: Fleeing Johannesburg as 21-day national lockdown looms
Johannesburg - Migrant workers and foreign nationals flocked to Johannesburg's Park Station on Wednesday evening in a desperate bid to get home to their loved ones before the country shuts down at midnight on Thursday.
Park Station was heavily congested with crowds of people waiting for long distance buses and taxis.
Many of these travelers are returning to their home country. Some of the destinations include Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura earlier had warned Johannesburg residents not to leave to their rural homes.
”We are urging the people of Gauteng to remain in the province for the duration of the 21-day national lock down. By not remaining in the Province you run the risk of not only infecting others unaware, but also getting infected with Covid-19,” Makhura said.
Gauteng has been hit hard by the pandemic. More than 700 people have been infected by the disease in South Africa, with 319 of these coming from Makhura's province.
Mbalula shuts down public transport services
Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, on Wednesday announced that all commuter rail services would shut down for the duration of the lockdown.
This includes all Metrorail and Gautrain services.