WATCH: Four taxis burnt, others vandalised in Joburg CBD
Share this article:
Durban – Several taxis in the Joburg Central Business District have been set alight.
It is alleged that this is due to ongoing conflict within the taxi association.
The area around the intersection of Commissioner and Von Weilling streets are affected.
Police confirmed that they are investigating further.
According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla, they cannot confirm exactly how many taxis were damaged. No injuries have been reported.
Taxi violence: Von Weillig and Commissioner Streets JHB CBD. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/rLBxRB455y— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 16, 2021
Taxi violence: JHB CBD. pic.twitter.com/uQCYiyq4tc— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 16, 2021
Earlier this week, several minibus taxis were damaged in a violent attack in Gqeberha.
According to police reports, violence broke out in Korsten, stemming from a motor vehicle accident between a taxi and a sedan believed to belong to a local businessman.
Retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued and resulted in the damage of 12 vehicles including eight taxis which were set alight while parked inside the taxi rank. Vendor stalls set up in the local taxi rank were also not spared while three shops were also set alight.
IOL