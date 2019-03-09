This screengrab shows Vincent Cosa braving the flooded Jukskei River to save a trapped child.

Cape Town - A video of a man saving a young child from a flash flood in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has gone viral with more than 15 000 Twitter users reacting to a single post.



The video, shared by crime fighter Yusuf Abramjee, shows a man he identified as Vincent Cosa balancing himself on a pipe scanning the Jukskei River to reach the child as the flood waters rage below them. People can be heard loudly cheering as Vincent reached the child and plucks him to safety.





A number of Twitter users praised Vincent's bravery and called on the Gauteng provincial government to reward the hero for his bravery.





Some even likened him to France's "Spiderman", Mamoudou Gassama who scaled four storeys to rescue a trapped child from a Paris building. After the incident Gassama, an undocumented Malian migrant was awarded citizenship and offered a job as a firefighter.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Vincent Cosa braving the flooded Jukskei River to save a trapped child. The video was shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter.

