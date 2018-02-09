Pretoria - The South African State Theatre in Pretoria is flooded with thousands of hopeful musicians hungry to become the next South African idol. Auditions for Season 14 of t he country’s most beloved reality singing competition is taking place in Pretoria today.





The show is known to attract people of all ages who believe they can hold a note turn up for auditions. The competition has seen many musicians sleep on pavements in order to secure a good place in the queue to audition before the judges. And today was no different as many spent the night just to be at the front of the queue.





Among those who spent the night was Thabile Masango, 23, from Atteridgeville who had been queuing since 9pm yesterday. "I got here yesterday hoping I'll be the first in line but look where I am now. When I got here around 9pm I already found people queuing but at least I'm not far at the back," she said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: VIRGILATTE GWANGWA

The crowd is being entertained with music while others show off their dancing skills to their competitors and the show's host Tebogo "ProVerb" Thekiso.





Prior to audition day, the show announced that Dr Malinga will be part of the auditions as the guest judge and twitter users were quick to share their thoughts. @KanyoKngwendu wrote that she foresaw fun with Dr Malinga being the guest judge.





Picture: VIRGILATTE GWANGWA

Sharing the same sentiments was @keituMol who wrote: “It will be a great day at the state theatre on Saturday mos, reja leoto one way.”





The Hammanskraal born musician is known for his hit songs such as ‘Akulaleki and Angilalanga Izolo’ which mean “it is impossible to sleep” and “I didn't sleep yesterday”





Picture: VIRGILATTE GWANGWA

@Its_Sthe advised the "Angilalanga Izolo" hitmaker to sleep before auditions. He wrote: “Please ulale before the auditions @drmalinga you can’t judge ukhathele” loosely translated (please sleep before the auditions, you can’t judge when you are tired).





Picture: VIRGILATTE GWANGWA

Everyone going to auditions believes they will be the next South African idol.







