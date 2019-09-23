Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Esmerelda and Sello Mahumapelo, the aunt and uncle of Tlhalefang Mahumapelo, 18, a pupil at Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve who passed away over the weekend while on a school trip. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

PRETORIA - Family members the Grade 12 pupil who drowned during a matric dance trip on Saturday, said they would not blame anyone for his death and would treat his death as an unfortunate accident. Eighteen-year-old Tlhalefang Mahumapelo from Lethabong Secondary School drowned while on a matric dance trip held at the Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg, North West.

"What happened has happened, it’s reality and we can’t change it. It will be unfair to blame anyone," said his uncle Sello Mahumaphelo.

"What is important now is for us to focus on the funeral, we won’t blame anyone until we know what happened."

Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi visited the family and the school on Monday.

About 48 pupil from Soshanguve were accompanied by three educators when Mahumapelo drowned in a swimming pool hours after their arrival.

"For our officials in the district, this is a difficult time for them, they need to prepare our children for exams and not for funerals, and now they have to deal with these kind of things, you can imagine how tough it is," Lesufi said.

"This is too heavy, when a child is in Grade 12, you feel relieved that you finally managed to school this child and take him forward, we are grieved and we are in pain, we are in a difficult position," he said.

Lesufi said the matter was still under investigation and they would not be pointing fingers.

“When you start to point fingers without a full report, it worsens the situation.”

Lesufi said the department dispatched the Psycho Social Unit team to counsel those affected by the incident.

