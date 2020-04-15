WATCH - Jarryd Nurden: Please reach out to others who are feeling alone

Cape Town – International stage performer and model Jarryd Nurden has a message for South Africans on Day 21 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Hey guys its Jarryd Nurden here and I hope you are keeping safe during this really crazy time in our world, I hope you are adhering to everything that we are needing to do in order to flatten the curve. I also urge you to really take this time to reset and to do some soul searching.

"It is an amazing time to just set your intentions for what you’re really wanting in the world, what you’re really wanting in your relationships, what you’re really wanting for yourself, because now we have the time to really think about it and really use this isolation time wisely. Also please reach out to others who are feeling alone, who are feeling scared, who are needing help and let's just raise our consciousness put out love and just be amazing people so we can get through this. Be safe.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.