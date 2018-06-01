Johannesburg - A member of a prominent Joburg law firm could face criminal charges after he was caught on camera dumping the family dog.

The man, a member of one of Sandton's largest law firms, was captured during the week dumping the carcass of the dog on a suburban street.

In the video, the man can be seen getting out of his car and opening his boot, then after glancing around, quickly remove the dead pet from his boot and then dumping it on the side of the road.

The Sandton Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) explained that it managed to trace the man to his workplace where inspectors attempted to question him on his actions - but he was unavailable.

"During a teleconference held at the law offices, [the man] admitted to dumping the carcass of his family dog. He then agreed to meet with SPCA Inspectors on his return to Johannesburg next week.

"The Sandton SPCA is stunned by the behaviour of a leading member of the legal fraternity, and for his carelessness towards a beloved family pet."

Adding to this was Sandton SPCA general manager Jaco Pieterse who said: “The lack of respect for an animal - even for one who had died - and the lack of respect for legislation, especially by someone who should be upholding the law, leaves us speechless".

The organisation also confirmed that it would be laying criminal charges for illegal dumping in terms of the By-Laws of the City of Johannesburg.

IOL