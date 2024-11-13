WATCH: Joburg woman shares her harrowing ordeal of losing her hair after using box dye

Each year, hundreds of thousands of women dye their hair. Whether at a salon or at home with the use of store-bought products, women are always looking for ways to refresh their look or cover "the greys". No matter the reason, the hair dye market remains one of the biggest players in the beauty industry. For Constantia Kloof resident, Shabaana Lundall Khan, dyeing her hair was no big deal, until her last experience, when almost all of her luscious locks fell out.

Sharing her ordeal in a video on TikTok, Khan said she purchased a box of Revlon Color Silk dye and dyed her hair. Moments later, she stood in the shower, surrounded by her hair. Speaking to IOL, Khan said she regularly dyes her hair.

"This was my first experience of this nature, and it felt distinctly unique. It also marked my initial encounter with Revlon products, which added an unexpected layer of sadness to the moment. I typically colour my hair every two to three months, and I embrace this routine with confidence as my usual brand gives me beautiful results," she said. Khan said as she stood in the shower and rinsed her hair, she felt a few loose strands.

"I told myself that everything was fine, that it was perfectly normal to lose a few strands. I tried to reassure myself despite the clumps of hair around my fingers. But with each pass of my fingers through my damp locks, more hair seemed to slip away, tangling in my fingers. Panic started to creep in at that point," Khan said. Shabaana Lundall Khan

Shabaana Lundall Khan had to shave her hair after it fell out. Picture: Supplied She said the moment she realised her full locks had disappeared, she felt like part of her identity had been ripped away. "For two long days, I spiralled into a deep depression, my mind unable to escape the harsh reflection in the mirror, where I was met with the stark evidence of my new reality," she said.

She said she was overwhelmed by grief and saw her doctor who prescribed medication to help her sleep. "Each time I glanced at my reflection, I was confronted by the weight of my loss, caught in an endless loop of painful memories," she added. Khan said as time passed, she began to navigate her way through the emotions and while she has not fully regained her confidence, she is making a conscious effort every day to regain her sense of normalcy.

"I strive to view myself through a kinder lens, seeking out the beauty that still exists within me. My ultimate goal is simple yet profound: I want to feel okay, to embrace life again, and to find peace in my own skin," Khan said. She said Revlon has reached out to her following the incident. “They only asked about paying my doctor’s fees and potentially covering the costs of wig purchases.