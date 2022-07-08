WATCH - July Unrest: Struggling vendors are back trading on the streets

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Agnes Kubayi is one of the street vendors who suffered a heavy blow during the July unrest last year. She makes a living by selling fruits and vegetables outside Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra township, Joburg.

Kubayi told IOL that they took a knock as traders as their mini stores were broken into, damaged and some were even set on fire by the looters. “When they broke into my shop, they took all the trading stock, my metre box, tents, tables and lights that I used when it was dark, mostly in the (early) hours of the morning,” Kubayi said.

She said coming back from the traumatic experience of the July riots to fully trading again was not easy as she did not have financial back-up or anyone willing to assist. “The only way to trade again was to approach the loan sharks as our immediate source of financial help just to order another stock because the government could not rescue us … Our customers were very helpful in terms of encouraging us to do more," she said. Kubayi said they were required to sign papers as an indication that they will receive financial assistance but “even now we are still waiting.”

Although times were tough and a lot of people lost their jobs, she stated that she had to trade because her children had to go to school, eat and other commitments of the family were supposed to be taken care of. However, she expressed her excitement at being back on the trading space because she can now feed her family even though it’s still difficult because a lot of people lost their jobs. Meanwhile, in terms of the July Unrest to repeat itself, Kubayi said they have no security to protect their material at night “and even if we receive threats, we cannot do anything.”

