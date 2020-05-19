WATCH: Kelly Khumalo pleads for arrest of Senzo Meywa's killer

Johannesburg - Singer Kelly Khumalo has opened up about the death of her late boyfriend and former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa and urged the police to bring the case to an end.

Khumalo posted a video on her Instagram account over the weekend where she opened up about the former Bafana Bafana captain after six years.

Meyiwa was killed by unknown gunmen while visiting his girlfriend Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni in October 2014.





Khumalo, who was seated next to a bottle of Controversy Gin and speaking in a Russian accent, however bashed Cele and the police and said they were not doing their jobs.









“This is a very serious matter but it seems like someone is sitting somewhere in their high chair and they don’t care,” she said.





The songbird said the police did not care because Meyiwa’s death did not affect the police’s everyday life.





“This doesn’t affect your job or your business and this isn't affecting you emotionally and you don’t have children who are going to have to live through this,” she said.





Khumalo said the matter of her daughter’s father needed to be put to rest.





“It’s been six year. I have become a victim of this matter for many years and I’m tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid to speak. Someone in charge is not doing anything,” she said.





The singer added that she had written letters to the Police Ministry many times but she didn’t get any feedback or update on the police investigation.





“It’s easy for them to shut up because they don’t have to live a day in my shoes. I have a country that hates me and I have a country that swears at me every day… Do I deserve it? No I don’t,” she said.





She added that she did not blame people who were angry at her because someone had to be held accountable for Meyiwa death however she didn't deserve it.





The award winning singer emphasised that the South African justice system was failing its citizens, particularly women.





“When is someone in charge going to do their job and find the criminals and put them behind bars because this is exhausting,” she said.





Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was progress in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, but he did not give details.





Cele said that working relations between the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the matter were enhanced and officials were currently looking at evidence relating to the case. No arrests have been made to date.





“You had fingerprints, you had statements from everybody. Find someone who did this horrible thing… because people in charge protect women’s rights and find criminals and put them to justice,” Khumalo said in response.









@Chulu_M



