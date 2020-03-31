WATCH - Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson: Please, please, please stay inside!

Cape Town – Actress and star of The Queen Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I want to give some encouraging words in terms of our very trying time. The lockdown is here, officially, and I know that it has everybody very anxious. The introverts might be happy, but the extroverts are definitely not okay, I know, I’m not okay. But it is a very, very important measure that we need to take as a country and I feel that everyone in this country needs to play their part, which means you need ensure that you are always sanitised, you’re always clean.

"Make sure you wear masks if you are to go out, very necessarily meaning if you are running out of groceries or any of the essentials. Please do not panic buy, all of the stores will still restock as per normal, and above all: please stay inside, please please please stay inside! Otherwise there’s no point in this lockdown and in order for us to curb the numbers and try flatten the curb, we really do need to play our part. I think now is a brilliant time for the country to unite. So stay home!”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.