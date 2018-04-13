Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is popularly referred to as the Mother Of The Nation. File picture: Lefty Shivambu

The official state funeral of struggle stalwart and ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is taking place in Soweto, the place where she spent most of her adult life and where she was revered among members of the community.

Madikizela died on Monday, April 2, at Milpark Hospital. The 81-year-old former freedom fighter had been struggling with poor health for a long time.

The funeral service at Orlando Stadium is expected to begin at 8 am and is expected to last for four hours.

From the stadium, her body will be taken to her final resting place at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery - where she will be buried alongside her family members.

At 6.30 this morning members of Madikizela's family gathered at her home in Orlando West for a private viewing of her body. After the draping of the flag over Ma Winnie's coffin, the cortege started making its way toward the stadium where thousands of people are gathered to pay their final tributes to the Mother Of The Nation.



