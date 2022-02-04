WATCH: Low water bridges in Centurion flooding

Pretoria - Tshwane Emergency Services (TES) on Friday warned drivers and residents around Centurion to avoid crossing low water bridges due to flooding caused by heavy rains. TES said areas such as End Street, John Vorster Drive and Gerhard Street are flooded.

Residents in Clubview, Bronberrick, Cranbrook Vale and Hennops Park have been warned to avoid all low water bridges. According to TES spokesperson Charles Mabaso, there has been flooding on Irene and Blackwood low water bridges. Mabaso said an SUV was stuck on the Blackwood low water bridge and subsequently recovered by a tow-truck.

“I was also informed of an incident of a vehicle that was stuck at the low water bridge in Blackwood Street in Hennopspark. Community members assisted the lady. “The occupants were safe, however, it is risky behaviour to try and cross a low water bridge when flooded,” he said. Flooding warning, Centurion area: Avoid Rabie & Street as well as the Irene Farm low water bridges. Be alert around Windstenshoud and other areas prone to flooding around the Centurion area. pic.twitter.com/f10ogzYx9V — Tshwane Emergency Services Department (@TshwaneESD1) February 4, 2022 Residents have also been warned to avoid Rabie & Street as well as the Irene Farm low water bridges and also be alert around Witstinkhout and other areas prone to flooding around the Centurion area.

[Floods Alert ]The @TshwaneESD1 said around 11 an SUV was stuck on Blackwood water bridge & was subsequently recovered by a toll truck & the driver of the vehicle is safe.This is a risky behavior...Avoid Rabie & street, Irene Farm & Windstenshoud low water bridges.@LivePretoria pic.twitter.com/AWXQjtpW4G — PretoriaLIVE (@LivePretoria) February 4, 2022 Latest warning issues by SAWS over parts of Gauteng pic.twitter.com/kyuTFJdwSa — Tshwane Emergency Services Department (@TshwaneESD1) February 4, 2022 Earlier this week, the SA Weather Service advised that the country was in no immediate danger from tropical cyclone Batsirai currently affecting the southern Indian Ocean. Batsirai is the second named system of the 2021/22 season for the South-West Indian Ocean domain. The weather service said Batsirai had sustained winds of about 140km/h and was moving slowly south-west at 18.5km/h. It said that Madagascar is likely to be affected by the tropical cyclone.