Johannesburg - A Randburg high school teacher's comments on "idiotic blacks" have sparked an intense debate on race on social media.

On Sunday, @Mpoww_D shared multiple videos showing a teacher at a Randburg school ranting to pupils while taking roll call, saying pupils could choose to remain idiots and not change, seemingly referring to some black pupils.

She then said her sister and her fellow schoolmates had to endure the "racist behaviour" at Hoerskool Die Burger on a daily basis.

In the first video, the teacher is captured telling disruptive pupils they can stay idiots and not change their behaviour, adding that was the reason they did not achieve anything.

"They always laugh about it... that's why you guys don't achieve. That's why you only invented peanut butter.

"You don't have to change, you can stay an idiot. You don't have to change Khumalo, you can stay an absolute idiot... and laugh at everything."

24 years into Democracy and this is the kind of racist behavior that my sister and her peers have to endure from their educator every morning at Hoerskool Die Burger . @Julius_S_Malema @FloydShivambu @tumisole pic.twitter.com/fuhnFn6963 — iMphortant. (@Mpoww_D) January 21, 2018

The teacher then continues in this vein for a few minutes before resuming his roll call. As he continues with this task, laughter breaks out and he then questions the reason behind the laughter.

"What's funny... what's funny with the idiotic blacks. Remember one thing: there is no such thing as an idiot, only one that wants to be," he says.

"I can show you wonderful videos, I've got sounds and everything, of idiotic blacks talking. That's the video we're watching now. Sorry I call the word idiotic and black because I don't believe in idiots and neither do I believe in blacks."

For those asking for more videos “so as to back up my claim” here you go. 😊 pic.twitter.com/CCu8PQo8wW — iMphortant. (@Mpoww_D) January 21, 2018

The videos drew mixed reaction on social media, with some users saying that while the teacher's conduct was unacceptable, it could not be deemed racist.

The department of education confirmed that the school was aware of the incident and that the teacher had been issued with a final warning over his conduct.



The school expressed shock and has apologised. Also promised to issue a final written warning and report the educator to Labour @Lesufi https://t.co/sfTviB2O61 — Tsutsuvich (@Thobeka_Rare) January 22, 2018

This teacher was out of place. I've uploaded the video on my page. — ShameArmy (@ShameArmy) January 22, 2018

As angry and worked out as I'd like to be I can't. can't don't find anything about this video that's worth it. This guy is using a method of teaching some might call "shock therapy". Let's not put ghosts where there are none. — I Am (@BokangLehipi) January 21, 2018

I clearly don't see anything racist here, they are having a dialog.

Knowing school kids, they like doing things like this and fabricating it when they feel like they need to lash out. But seeing the environment and how those people are talking while his teaching.I'd do it too. — Ü (@the_naledi) January 21, 2018

Yoh, I'm not shocked or surprised. White supremacy runs very deep, globally. Should be obligatory for all teachers to attend 2 training on human rights, racism, sexism etc. @DBE_SA @Lesufi — A Daniels (@ADaniel26099125) January 21, 2018

