WATCH: N1 closed in Pretoria after horror multiple-vehicle crash







Photo: Netcare 911/Supplied. PRETORIA - The N1 has partially been reopened following to an earlier crash that claimed seven lives, authorities said on Friday evening. Earlier, the highway was closed in both directions between Pumulani Plaza and Wallmansthal following the crash, which involved 11 cars. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the N1 North after the Pumlani Tollgate in Kameeldrift at around 11.15am.



"Reports from the scene indicate that two trucks and approximately eight cars were involved in a collision allegedly due to a roadside veld fire that covered the freeway in a blanket of thick smoke.

"The vehicles subsequently caught alight and the fire was doused by the Fire and Rescue Services.

"On closer inspection most of the people escaped with little to no injuries however two, possibly three people did not escape and sadly died on the scene."