Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Watch: N3 closed near Heidelberg due to horror truck crash

The truck crash, where trucks burst into flames on the N3 northbound, Heidelberg . Picture: Supplied

The truck crash, where trucks burst into flames on the N3 northbound, Heidelberg . Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The N3 northbound was closed in the early hours of Thursday, following a crash in which one truck allegedly rear ended another, before both trucks burst into flames.

The N3 Toll concession sent out an urgent traffic alert at about 11:20am on Thursday regarding the incident, reporting that the road would be closed while emergency services attended to the accident scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

The most recent traffic alert sent out by the N3 Toll concession, at about 4:40pm, warned road users that the northbound lanes were still closed to traffic, and northbound traffic was being accommodated via contra-flow on the southbound carriageway while recovery operations continued.

Road users have also been warned to continue to expect traffic congestion and delays in the area until the scene has been cleared.

We have reached out to police in the area to find out more information.

More on this

This is a developing story.

IOL

Related Topics:

accident and emergency incidentSAPSRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta