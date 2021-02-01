WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir’s new song encourages SA to do the #jabajaba

On Monday morning, the internationally-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir released a new song encouraging South Africans to “get vaccinated”. South Africa is due to receive the first shipment of Covishield vaccines from the Serum Institute of India later today. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be at OR Tambo International Airport when the plane carrying the vaccine shipment arrives. “Now that the vaccines are here, let’s encourage one another to get the jab and do the #jabajaba” , the choir’s Twitter post read. Choir master Ralf Schmitt said: “We all need to do what we can to end the Covid-19 pandemic. Encouraging South Africans to support the vaccine will help South Africa support the vulnerable and return to normal as soon as possible. Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the entire world, and millions have been sick or lost loved ones.

“We hope that our message particularly resonates with young people and encourages them to not only take the vaccine but encourage their friends and families to do so. “

Choir members echoed Schmitt’s call for South Africans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“Take the vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We are losing too many of our loved one,” Thabang Sikoe said.

“I am so excited that the first batch of vaccines are coming. To the youth, let’s not spread rumours. Do your research and keep safe,“ said Siyabonga Mahlangu.

“The vaccine is here! We must encourage our family and friends to vaccinate when its their turn,” an excited Ntombenhle Galela said.

Nonhlanhla Thandazo Sono and Lethabo Mamphela said the vaccine “is going to help us get back to a normal life again”.

“Ningabo jikeleza uma ifik’iJaba ukuze sizophepha. (Do not waste any time when the vaccine arrives, so that we can be safe). Sigqugquzelane (Encourage one another),” Ayanda Mdluli, Ntombenhle and Lwandile said, echoing government’s call for South Africans to embrace the vaccine.

