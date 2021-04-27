WATCH: Nizamiye Mosque extends feeding programme

BY Turkmen Terzi

GAUTENG - Midrand’s Nizamiye Mosque decided this Ramadan to extend its iftar feeding and donations beyond the usual 500 people fed daily at the mosque facilities. It is now also distributing food parcels among masjids in Alexandra and Thembisa as well.

Nizamiye’s large kitchen is once again enlivened and purposeful this Ramadan, with the chef preparing a variety of foods daily to cater to the multitude of different people who break their fast in Nizamiye’s beautiful courtyard.

Restaurants and coffee shops within the Nizamiye Bazaar can be found full, as well as people enjoying the tranquil and unique environment of the Nizamiye Complex.

The Nizamiye Foundation and Time To Care aid organisation this year extended its Ramadan charity activities to several township mosques in Alexandra, Thembisa and Daveyton.

Volunteers from each organisation participate in loading trucks with food parcels from Nizamiye’s store-room. These are then taken to the various mosques where, with the help of the imams, they are distributed among the vulnerable and families in need.

The 83-year-old Turkish philanthropist, Riza Tanrisever, who is a volunteer of the Time To Care, shared how he, along with others from Nizamiye, had identified various mosques in townships months before Ramadan, and made an intention to provide iftar and parcels to all in need within these areas, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Tanrisever said the parcels were filled with a variety of essential food items including cooking oil, macaroni, sugar, bread and mielie meal. Many township mosques nearby also partake of the daily iftar meals provided by Nizamiye.

“My name is Rahmetullah Hüssein Davud. I am the Imam of Tembisa Muslim Committee Masjid. Alhamdulillah, our brothers from Nizamiye Mosque visited us and brought food packages to open our iftars. This is a very nice act. We are very grateful for their help,” the Imam thanked Nizamiye.

“We came here to buy a food package. Thank you very much for your help. We appreciate all your activities in Ramadan, thanks,” one of the many recipients of the food parcels said.

Since its launch a few years ago, a non-profit organisation Time To Care aims to provide humanitarian aid relief to the most deserving people and communities in South Africa. Rooted in the value of lending a helping hand to those in need and aimed at charity initiatives that make a difference in their host country, Time To Care has distributed food parcels and blankets to more than 50 000 people, as well as conducted embroidery courses in several townships in Gauteng.

