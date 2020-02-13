A boy selling Valentine's Day balloons waits for customers on a wet day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

JOHANNESBURG - Global cyber security company Kaspersky has warned romantic hopefuls against sharing too much personal information with strangers online ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday. In a statement, it said cyber criminals specialising in phishing would not miss the chance to feed on those desperate to find love.

"Online dating has made our lives easier and yet uncovered new risks on the path to love," the head of advanced threat research and software classification at Kaspersky, Vladimir Kuskov said.

"We advise users to stay attentive and use legal versions of applications that are available in official application stores."

Kaspersky said its research showed that in 2019 1,486 threats had been circulated under the guise of over 20 popular dating applications in Africa, with 7,734 attacks on 2,548 users detected.