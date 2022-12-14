WATCH: Outcry after 8-year-old boy caught driving around in Land Rover in Gauteng suburb

Durban - Authorities were made aware of a video circulating on social media, in which a child – who is believed to be 8 years old, was seen driving a SUV in a residential area in Vereeniging, Gauteng. The 1:45 (minute) clip, which is admittedly comical because of the scene, is also terrifying as the boy explains to a group of adults who are in awe of what he is doing.

The clip has around 140 000 views on Twitter so far. An elderly gentleman in the video identifies the area as “Roshnee”, a suburb just west of Joburg. The group asks the boy how old he is, “I’m eight”, he says.

The same gentleman appears to be angry by what is going on and proceeds to ask the child questions about what he is doing and who the vehicle belongs to. The boy replies: “It’s mine”, with his tiny arm hanging out the window of the Land Rover SUV. Despite still sounding like a baby and also looking like one, the child then negotiates with the group of adults on who should escort him back to where he came from.

“I wanna know who’s your father,” the elderly man says to the boy. “You can follow me,” the child replies, before starting up the vehicle. The people in the video burst out laughing, exclaiming; “I cannot believe this”.

The child also tells the group of people that “my father gave me the car”. The child then drives off and the clip ends. Under the comments section of the video, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said it was unacceptable.

“We will follow up on and ensure that corrective action is taken,” the RTMC said. This is unacceptable. We will follow up on and ensure that corrective action is taken. — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 14, 2022 Shortly after, pictures surfaced showing what appears to be the same child, wearing a Paw Patrol T-shirt, holding a firearm while seated inside a vehicle. IOL has contacted the SAPS in Gauteng regarding the video and images. We asked what type of consequences the parent/s of the boy could face and are awaiting their response.