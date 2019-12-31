Pangolins eat around 90 times a night. They also consume more than 50 million insects in a year. Think that’s impressive? Their appetite isn’t even their most interesting characteristic. When threatened, the nocturnal animals tuck in their limbs and curl into a ball. As an added defence tactic, they can easily slice through skin by thrashing their tails.
But it’s still not enough to escape their greatest predator – humans.
Thousands of pangolins are poached every year. The black market creates a thriving demand for these animals. Their meat is considered a delicacy among the elite in China and Vietnam, while traditional Eastern healers use their scales in an attempt to treat ailments.