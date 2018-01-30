



This comes after videos emerged on social media showing a group of women disrupting what appears to be a service by walking up to the pulpit with placards in hand.





The small group of women are seen standing in front of the pulpit in protest and at one point, church leaders appear to try and stop them and in the end, get into an argument with a few of them.





Commotion at Wesley Methodist Church in Tshwane. Young women confront a leader of the church about sexual abuse allegations. I just love how the women, victims of abuse themselves, unite in song and drown out the voices of these young women in order to save “God’s Chosen” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m6udTAzx1R — MANGWANYA™ (@AthiGeleba) January 30, 2018





Shortly afterwards, the women are seen being escorted off the stage and out of the church. It is believed the protest was against a church leader accused of sexual harassment.





Can we make this video viral.These brave young ladies standing up against a man sexual harassing girls of different ages at church.Instead of getting support and being protected,they were forcefully removed and called lies.This happened yesterday at City Mission Methodist Church pic.twitter.com/dLnLAloldA — Pink Barbie (@Ms_Hloni) January 29, 2018





The videos have since garnered attention on social media, with users praising the women for their braveness and calling out the church for failing to defend the women.





They should report the matter with the police 😠 — My health My Wealth (@Ndele43) January 30, 2018





This is wrong and heartbreaking — Mapula Mmetle (@Mapula_Mmetle) January 30, 2018





people must be named and shamed! — Mandzunya wa Azania (@BraMango) January 30, 2018





It’s in Pretoria. It’s really disgusting. Less than 10 people supported these girls. It’s really disgusting and disappointing. NdiyoNyaNya!!! — 🌸 🌸🌸Mpondokazi🌸🌺🌸💐🌸🌺 (@Ms_Delpierro) January 30, 2018

Guys I'm so shocked! Kanti what has our world turned into😭😭😭 — Lerato Eseu (@Lerry_Eseu) January 30, 2018





Bishop Themba Mtambo confirmed that the protest took place and that it was against alleged sexual harassment.





"We can confirm that it was against one church leader, who was accused of sexual harassment," he said.





Mtambo said that the church was still investigating the circumstances around the protest as well as the allegations.





A statement is expected to be released soon on the incident, he added.





