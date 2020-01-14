Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will do all he can to build an entrepreneurship academy as requested by the late Dr Richard Maponya.
Delivering the eulogy at Maponya’s funeral at Imbizo Hall at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus, Ramaphosa said in his final conversation with the businessman, he asked that the president set up an academy for up and coming business people.
“It is a wish I will endeavour to see fulfilled on his behalf,” Ramaphosa said.
He described the founder of Maponya Mall in Soweto as a patriot who was dedicated to South Africans economic development. “He was one of our most dedicated country’s patriots. He was a soldier, not on the battlefield but at the frontline of the emancipation of economic freedom - a fight that continues today.
“He inspired a whole new generation of business people. He took them under his wing and they became people who stood on his shoulders. One of the outstanding things he did was give courage to others,” Ramaphosa said.