WATCH: Riaan Cruywagen says: Bly tuis en volg alle amptelike opdragte
Cape Town – Retired SABC television news reader and voice artist Riaan Cruywagen has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“Ek is Riaan Cruywagen. Die volgende 3 weke bied aan ons as Suid Afrikaaners van alle rasse en taal groepe n gulde geleentheid om te wys dat ons nie net groot sport geleenthede nodig het om ons as ‘n nasie te vireenig nie. Dit is nou die tyd om saam te staan, hande te vat en kort te mette te maak met hierdie coronavirus. Burgerlike gehoorsaamheid aan elke inperking en bekampings maatreël is uiters noodsaaklik. Bly tuis en volg alle amptelike opdragte. Saam sal ons hier deur kom muts elkeen sy deel doen. Onthou spyt kom te laat. Mag God ons land seën .”
(Loosely translated) "I am Riaan Cruywagen. The next three weeks present an opportunity for South Africans from all races and language groups to show that we don't just need big sporting events to unite our country. Now is the time to stand together, and deal swiftly with this coronavirus. Citizen obedience with every rule is extremely important. Stay home and follow the official directives. Together we will make it through if everybody plays their part. Remember regrets always comes too late. God bless our country."
IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, has enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.
The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.
* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com
** For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za