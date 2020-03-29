WATCH: Riaan Cruywagen says: Bly tuis en volg alle amptelike opdragte

Cape Town – Retired SABC television news reader and voice artist Riaan Cruywagen has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.





“Ek is Riaan Cruywagen. Die volgende 3 weke bied aan ons as Suid Afrikaaners van alle rasse en taal groepe n gulde geleentheid om te wys dat ons nie net groot sport geleenthede nodig het om ons as ‘n nasie te vireenig nie. Dit is nou die tyd om saam te staan, hande te vat en kort te mette te maak met hierdie coronavirus. Burgerlike gehoorsaamheid aan elke inperking en bekampings maatreël is uiters noodsaaklik. Bly tuis en volg alle amptelike opdragte. Saam sal ons hier deur kom muts elkeen sy deel doen. Onthou spyt kom te laat. Mag God ons land seën .”



