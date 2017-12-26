Family of the late music producer and mentor confirms that Robbie Malinga suffered from pancreatic cancer stage four. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Johannesburg - Family of the late music producer and mentor confirms that Robbie Malinga suffered from pancreatic cancer stage four.

Family spokesperson and brother Bheki Malinga said that the family found out about his brother's illness earlier this year and that it has been tough.

Malinga said: “Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer. By the time the family found out which was this year June it was stage four. So you can imagine.”

“The sickness actually paralysed him because he couldn't walk anymore and move anymore. During the last days he couldn't even speak clearly anymore,” said Malinga.

Close friend and music executive TK Nciza told the media at an official family press conference that the family including Robbie’s wife Ann, discussed at great lengths to disclose the music procedures illness.

Read more: Legendary SA musician Robbie Malinga has died

“The family with discussion with the wife they thought that it is important that they communicate this message, so that people can talk these illnesses. Because it's not like something that nobody can get and yes it happened.

She is the one that said look this is what my husband was sick off and tell the nation.” Said Nciza.

According to Nciza it is unknown why the family chose to go about disclosing Robbie's illness but he said that it was letting South Africans and his fans know about these specific illnesses.

Also read: #RobbieMalinga’s final moments

“What is important is us inspiring or us talking to people about it now. Unfortunately, people feel that it is taboo talking about these things,” said Nciza.

The funeral and memorial service arrangements were announced this morning.

The memorial is expected to take place on Friday afternoon at Grace Bible Church 12:30pm and the funeral will take place on Tuesday at Rhema Bible Church at 8am.

[email protected]

The Star