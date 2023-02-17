WATCH: SANDF pays homage to soldier killed in DRC attack

This week, the South African National Defence Force paid homage a soldier killed in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo. On February 5, Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena and his crew were travelling in Goma when they came under fire.

At the time, the SANDF said Mabena was fatally shot and another soldier suffered injuries but managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airpot. The crew were part of a UN Stabilisation Mission in Congo called Monusco. According to News24, Mabena, who is from Pretoria, died before they could reach Goma Airport.

Pilot in command, Major Omolemo Matlapeng, was struck in the shoulder by the same bullet and underwent surgery when the chopper landed. News24 said that according to their sources, the shot was fired from a from a 7.62 calibre Dragunov sniper rifle. The SANDF’s Brigadier General Mapule Make, said Mabena’s death affected many people, both locally and internationally.

“He served with discipline, self respect, pride in his organisation and his country,” she said. Captain Mathew Allan, who is from Durban, paid tribute to Vusi Mabena on Facebook, describing him as a legend. “I will never forget you brother! One in a million kind of guy on the ground and in the air! Memories with you will never be forgotten! Rest in peace brother.”

WATCH || The Memorial Service of the late Sgt V. Mabena who passed away during deployment in the #UN (MONUSCO) in the #DRC on 05 Feb 23 || Prince M.D. Mabena, gave a hearty word of gratitude to the #SANDF for taking great care of the late Sgt Mabena after his death in Goma. pic.twitter.com/27ZQZfDdv9 — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 17, 2023 WATCH || The Memorial Service of the late Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena who passed away during deployment in the United Nations (MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 05 February 2023 || Sergeant S.G. Masemola, a friend of the late Sergeant V. Mabena.#SANDF pic.twitter.com/7dFCBORU97 — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 17, 2023 WATCH || The Memorial Service of the late Sgt Vusumuzi Mabena who passed away during deployment in the #UN (MONUSCO) #DRC on 05 Feb 23 || Brigadier General Mapule Make, Director Technical Support Services was representing the Chief of the SA Air Force at the Memorial Service. pic.twitter.com/kXoz07srnA — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 16, 2023