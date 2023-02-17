Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, February 17, 2023

WATCH: SANDF pays homage to soldier killed in DRC attack

Sergeant Vusi Mabena, Major Omolemo Matlapeng and Captain Mathew Allan. Picture: Facebook

Published 50m ago

This week, the South African National Defence Force paid homage a soldier killed in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On February 5, Sergeant Vusumuzi Joseph Mabena and his crew were travelling in Goma when they came under fire.

At the time, the SANDF said Mabena was fatally shot and another soldier suffered injuries but managed to continue flying the chopper and landed safely at Goma Airpot.

The crew were part of a UN Stabilisation Mission in Congo called Monusco.

According to News24, Mabena, who is from Pretoria, died before they could reach Goma Airport.

Pilot in command, Major Omolemo Matlapeng, was struck in the shoulder by the same bullet and underwent surgery when the chopper landed.

News24 said that according to their sources, the shot was fired from a from a 7.62 calibre Dragunov sniper rifle.

The SANDF’s Brigadier General Mapule Make, said Mabena’s death affected many people, both locally and internationally.

“He served with discipline, self respect, pride in his organisation and his country,” she said.

Captain Mathew Allan, who is from Durban, paid tribute to Vusi Mabena on Facebook, describing him as a legend.

“I will never forget you brother! One in a million kind of guy on the ground and in the air! Memories with you will never be forgotten! Rest in peace brother.”

In 2015, IOL reported that more than 400 South African soldiers were heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo to beef up Monusco.

IOL

