WATCH: SAPS management visit Gauteng cop wounded in N12 attack

Durban - Police management on Friday visited a member of the Flying Squad wounded in an attack that claimed the life of his colleague.
Fifty-three-year old Warrant Officer Mokgadi Joseas Mpepe and Constable Vusi Nhlapho (33) were attacked while conducting crime prevention duties along the N12 on Monday.
Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said members of the SAPS K9 Unit were patrolling when they noticed a SAPS vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.
"Upon closer inspection, members found Mpepe's lifeless body. He had been shot in the head and was found lying on the ground. His service pistol and handcuffs were missing.
“His partner, Nhlapho, was found on the scene in an unconscious state. The member was airlifted to a nearby Johannesburg hospital for medical care and is recovering there," she said.
Nhlapo is fighting for his life in hospital.
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele and SAPS management also visited Mpepe's family to pay their respects.
IOL