WATCH: Several people killed, multiple injured after fuel tanker explodes in Boksburg

A FUEL tanker has exploded in Boksburg, south of Johannesburg, resulting in deaths and critical injuries on Saturday morning. According to a statement from Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies are currently in attendance in Railway Street in Boksburg.

“Reports from the scene is that a fuel tanker has exploded. At this stage we can confirm there have been multiple people left with critical injuries and several fatalities,” said van Reenan. The truck reportedly belongs to LP Gas and unconfirmed reports suggest the truck drove under a low-lying bridge, scraping the top of the vehicle. A video shared by Emer-G-Med and videos on social media shows the explosion, as some residents desperately ran away from the explosion and others took their phones out to record.

It’s worth noting that this video by Emer-G-Med is not for sensitive viewers. Road closures of Hospital Road / Railway Road were put in place shortly after the incident. This is a developing story.

