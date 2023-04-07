WATCH: Snake chopped with a knife after it wraps itself around woman’s leg

Pretoria - A chilling video of a snake wrapping itself around a woman’s leg before it was chopped off with a knife has gone viral on social media. In the one minute clip, a snake can be seen slithering toward a classroom when a woman believed to be a teacher approaches it and tries to stomp it with her foot.

The snake responds by curling itself around the woman’s leg and she subsequently calls for help. “Bring me something,” she says in Ndebele. “Something like what?” asks another woman.

“Bring me something that I can use to hold; a towel, bring me a towel, bring a towel,” she says. While she’s still struggling with the snake, two women come running to her aid. One is carrying a towel and another one is carrying a knife, which she boldly uses to chop the snake from the woman’s leg.

It’s unclear where the incident happened. She chopped it like wors pic.twitter.com/WM7mBgxDbL — Mpho 💕 (@MrsPee3) April 5, 2023 Meanwhile, the SPCA said rather than fearing snakes, it was wise for people to learn as much as they can about snakes and other creatures which lived alongside humans, in an effort to better understand them and their behaviour. “Knowing how to tell the difference between the venomous ones and the harmless ones is key ... Snakes play an important role in our environment by controlling rodents and other pests,” the SPCA said.