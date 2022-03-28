WATCH: Soweto’s Dr George Koboka killed, one suspect in custody

Pretoria – Two suspects who were arrested for the murder of a Soweto doctor have been released after they could not be linked to the crime. According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo only one suspect has been charged with the murder of Dr George Koboka, the Diepkloof based doctor who was murdered at his practice.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The third suspect appeared at Orlando Magistrate’s Court after he was charged with murder,” Masondo said. The moment they shot and killed Dr. George Koboka in Diepkloof Soweto. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/7pUoNGwgEO — Breaking (@JustdoitZee) March 28, 2022 Koboka was killed on Friday by four gunmen who allegedly went straight to his office and opened fire. Koboka was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Police said the killers did not take anything from the doctor or his patients. On CCTV footage showing the shooting of Dr Koboka, a group of men are seen entering Dr Koboka’s surgery, casually walk past waiting patients and go to his office to shoot him. The remaining suspect is expected to appear in court again on April 7.

Story continues below Advertisment

Meanwhile, there are reports of another doctor who has been shot and wounded at his surgery in Hillbrow. Masondo could not confirm the shooting when asked for details. A doctor has been shot and wounded at his surgery in Hillbrow JHB. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 28, 2022 IOL