Monday, March 28, 2022

WATCH: Soweto’s Dr George Koboka killed, one suspect in custody

Dr George Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, was killed by four gunmen who allegedly went to his practice and opened fire in his office. Photo: Facebook

Published 37m ago

Pretoria – Two suspects who were arrested for the murder of a Soweto doctor have been released after they could not be linked to the crime.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo only one suspect has been charged with the murder of Dr George Koboka, the Diepkloof based doctor who was murdered at his practice.

“The third suspect appeared at Orlando Magistrate’s Court after he was charged with murder,” Masondo said.

Koboka was killed on Friday by four gunmen who allegedly went straight to his office and opened fire.

Koboka was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

More on this

Police said the killers did not take anything from the doctor or his patients.

On CCTV footage showing the shooting of Dr Koboka, a group of men are seen entering Dr Koboka’s surgery, casually walk past waiting patients and go to his office to shoot him.

The remaining suspect is expected to appear in court again on April 7.

Meanwhile, there are reports of another doctor who has been shot and wounded at his surgery in Hillbrow.

Masondo could not confirm the shooting when asked for details.

IOL

