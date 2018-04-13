Johannesburg - With less than an hour to go until Mama Winnie is laid to rest t housands of mourners are waiting in line to be bussed to the venue where the official special funeral for the struggle icon is taking place.





Many are singing “ubani ozoyofakaza ngawe” - loosely translated as "who will speak on your behalf".









This reporter travelled in a bus filled with ANC supporters chanting and singing as they made their way to the Orlando Stadium.

















At the stadium shouting spirits are high, with one passerby shouting “We are here bid farewell to iqawekazi”.









Street vendor Khanyo Tsoko from the Eastern Cape, who is plying her wares outside the stadium, told The Star she made a special T-shirt to honour the struggle icon.





“I made this Tshirt printed with Mama’s face and included her prisoner number because many people did not know that she suffered,” Said Tsoko.





Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral service is expected to begin at 9:30 am and is expected to last for four hours.









