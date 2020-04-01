WATCH - Sti Sithole: Let’s do our bit by staying indoors

Cape Town – Professional rugby union player and loosehead prop for the Lions Sti Sithole has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope you’re all staying safe…Please stay indoors and spare your thoughts for the healthcare professionals and all the business that have shut down during this difficult period. Let’s do our bit by staying indoors and spending time with our loved ones. Let’s stand together on this one and really unite and we can beat this virus. God bless South Africa.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

