Pretoria - The police have confirmed they are investigating a case of business robbery after a jewellery store was broken into and robbed at an upmarket mall in Pretoria.

The incident happened on Monday evening at around 6pm at the Vault store at Menlyn mall.

Brooklyn police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach explained that four men entered the mall and proceeded to the store, where they used a hammer to smash the display window before taking an unknown amount of Rolex watches.

"Security officers tried to stop the suspects as they tried to flee the mall in two white vehicles, one of which was a BMW.

"The suspects then fired shots at the security before speeding off in an unknown direction."

Video footage of the robbery has since emerged on social media and in it, a group can be seen breaking into the store before a shot is fired, causing panic and forcing shoppers to flee the scene.

Here is footage of the robbery at Vault Jewellery store in @MenlynSA Mall this evening. WATCH @MakeSAsafe pic.twitter.com/WvZnUa2ubQ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2018

No one was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made.

Weilbach added that anyone who can assist the Brooklyn SAPS with information should contact the station at (012) 3661735/6.

