WATCH: Suspects shot while attempting to rob a Joburg mosque during evening prayers

Cape Town - A robbery at a local mosque in Kensington in Johannesburg turned deadly on Tuesday evening when two robbers got shot. Congregants attending isha prayers at the Zeenatul Islam Masjid were left traumatised when an unknown number of assailants accosted the mosque during prayer time.

Isha prayer (night prayer) is one of the five mandatory salah (Islamic prayer). Speaking to IOL on the scene, the director of the mosque, Qari Moosa Seedat said the incident occurred after 9pm. “At the time of the evening prayer, at 9 o’clock, there was a robbery that was taking place at the mosque.

“The prayer was in motion, people were praying. “Guys walked in, we don’t know how many of them, and one brother when he saw people with guns immediately turned around and shot in defence. A robbery at a local mosque in Kensington in Johannesburg was foiled when it was met with gunfire, resulting in the death of two people. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) “One of the robbers is dead and another was taken to hospital. We don’t know how many there were in total, but we leave it for the police to do the investigation,” Seedat said.

While the scene was active, an African News Agency (ANA) photographer said shots rang out while police were on the scene. “The scene was absolutely crazy. Among the crowd was some of the criminals that were also intending to go into the mosque and rob the brothers that were praying. “When police took away the one person that survived, one of the other brothers recognised one of these guys. They chased them, they started running. I ran after them.

A robbery at a local mosque in Kensington in Johannesburg was foiled when it was met with gunfire, resulting in the death of two people. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) “Then there were shots fired. One of the officers was shot right in front of me and another civilian was shot in the leg. “That officer was arresting one of these guys and somebody shot him from the back,” the photographer said. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed the shooting incident.

“It is alleged that on the evening of January 17, 2023 at about 9pm three African men attempted to rob the Muslim mosque in Kensington. “One of the mosque members reportedly retaliated and shot two of the three suspects, fatally wounding them. “While police attended to the crime scene an unknown person or persons started shooting at scene. During this shootout, two people, including a police officer sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assistance.