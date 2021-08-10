WATCH: Taxi driver shoots at robbers who caused motorist to bump into his vehicle

Johannesburg: There was drama in the Joburg CBD when a taxi driver fired shots at gunmen who had caused a motorist they were robbing to crash into his vehicle. The suspects fled unscathed but the motorist was not so lucky. He had been shot in the leg and robbed and his vehicle’s windows had been smashed.

The incident happened after 2pm on Monday at the corners of Troye and Albertina Sisulu streets in the Joburg CBD. The video of the incident shows the taxi driving in the Rea Vaya lane while the motorist , in a white Toyota Corolla, is on the left-hand side. As he stops, a robber approaches his car, throws something at one of the windows which shatters. A taxi driver shot at the people who were robbing a motorist and caused his car to bump into his vehicle.

The robber’s accomplices approach from other sides of the vehicle and manage to access the interior of the vehicle as well as the boot. As the man tries to get away from his assailants, he bumps into the taxi. The taxi driver alights and shoots at the robbers who then scatter. Captain Mavela Masondo, of the Gauteng Police, said the motorist had stopped at a traffic light when he was ambushed.

“Suddenly, four to five suspects approached him, broke car windows and pointed firearms at him before robbing him undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone. “It is further reported that the complainant's car rolled forward and bumped a Toyota Quantum.” The taxi driver got out of his vehicle to check the damage. The robbers pointed their firearms at him.

“He (the taxi driver) drew his licensed firearm and fired shots in the direction of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene.” Masondo said that after the chaos, it was discovered that the motorist had been shot in the leg. He was treated at the scene. “The firearm of the taxi driver was taken as it forms part of the investigation, especially to establish if it is the one that shot the victim or not.