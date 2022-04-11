Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 11, 2022

WATCH: Taxi lands in a massive hole in Joburg CBD

A taxi landed in a hole on Monday in Johannesburg CBD. Photo: Twitter/@Abramjee

Published 1h ago

Pretoria- A taxi landed in a massive hole in Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

The video was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

In his tweet, Abramjee said the incident took place at Corner Market and Delvers street.

The 39 minutes long video shows a taxi driver passing opposite a Rea Vaya station. The taxi doesn’t reach far before it lands violently in a hole.

Its unclear whether the driver was carrying passengers, however, he’s seen exiting the taxi alone.

Its still unclear whether the hole was man made and why it was left open.

The City of Joburg could not be reached for comment at the time the publication.

IOL

