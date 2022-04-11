WATCH: Taxi lands in a massive hole in Joburg CBD

The video was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Pretoria- A taxi landed in a massive hole in Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

In his tweet, Abramjee said the incident took place at Corner Market and Delvers street.

The 39 minutes long video shows a taxi driver passing opposite a Rea Vaya station. The taxi doesn’t reach far before it lands violently in a hole.

Corner Market and Delvers JHB CBD. Taxi lands in massive pothole. pic.twitter.com/tUeFW5EHxB — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 11, 2022

Its unclear whether the driver was carrying passengers, however, he’s seen exiting the taxi alone.