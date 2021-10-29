WATCH – Tembisa 10: Moliehi Maria Sithole does not exist on the system, reveals Dr Mpho Pooe

Cape Town – Dr Mpho Pooe, a medical practitioner who examined the mother of the decuplets, Moliehi Maria Sithole, said Sithole does not exist on the system. Addressing the media during a press conference held by Independent Media, Pooe said even though Sithole was seen at several hospitals, she does not exist on the system.

“From the six stickers, we only got one, which showed us her results, her status. When you look at the file, they did write the results on the side by hand from the previous stickers. But when you log in, you don't find them. You log into the system to look for the file number according to her date of birth, her age, her ID number and all that. She does not exist. She does not exist on the government system.” Pooe also revealed more shocking news. “We found that they were using several IDs for her, but even using those IDs for her, they don’t exist on the system.”

She explained this further, using her own name as an example. “If I put my name as Mpho Pooe on the system, it is supposed to show me 20 Mpho Pooe's in South Africa, and we eliminate [those that are not me] by date of birth. "She (Sithole) doesn’t exist on the system, and this is the person that we have file numbers for, we have copies of the files that she has attended the clinic, she has been seen at the hospital. She has been seen at several hospitals, Is she a ghost?”