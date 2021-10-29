WATCH – Tembisa 10: We have destroyed her, says Dr Mpho Pooe

Addressing the media during a press conference which was held by Independent Media, Pooe said they had given her a raw deal.

Dr Mpho Pooe, a medical practitioner who examined the mother of the decuplets, Moliehi Maria Sithole, said doctors had “destroyed” her for greed.

“We have destroyed her. Intentionally and because of greed. We have incarcerated her to the psychiatric institution. Labelled her with all the doctors who have taken the oath who said they loved this profession and are passionate about this profession. But we have found that these are the people who are destroying lives, who are destroying many of our sisters, our brothers and aunts.”

She said that Sithole was given a raw deal and that the doctors had deceived the nation and destroyed many lives.

“We have seen many women coming to the newspapers saying, ’My child died at the hospital but I was never allowed to see my baby’ or ’I never could say the last goodbye to my child.’”