WATCH: Three dead after fire rages through Pretoria informal settlement

Three people, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed after a fire raged through an informal settlement in Pretoria on Saturday. According to Tshwane Emergency Services, at least 1000 more are homeless.

Emergency services raced to the scene at the Cemetery View informal settlement just after 8pm. TES deputy chief, Peter Motolla said around 400 homes were razed. Motolla alleged that the fire may have been caused by paraffin however, police were in attendance and will investigate further.

Ward councillor, Malcolm De Klerk, said the entire settlement burnt down.

"The fire has been extinguished and the fire brigade will remain on scene to address any flare ups," he said.

In March last year, at least 400 homes were burnt in a fire at the same informal settlement. Earlier this month, three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have died following a shack blaze at the Joe Slovo Park in Langa. According to spokesperson at Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, emergency services were alerted to reports of informal structures burning.