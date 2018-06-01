Johannesburg - Suspended SA Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Monyane will not be prosecuted at this stage for allegedly assaulting the teenage mother of his grandson, it was reported on Friday.

This was because the investigating team needed more time to consider all the facts, EWN has reported.

The news site further said that Moyane had been informed of South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke's decision.

It is unclear if the victim's family has also been informed.

Earlier, a legal representative of the victim, Brighton Hlayisani, from BH Taula Attornies said: "From the information that we received from the DPP [The Director of Public Prosecutions]office is that the docket was before the court on Monday.

"They have advised that police must do further investigations and once that is done they will proceed with the matter, but at this stage we don't know when that will be," said Hlayisani.

Read: #TomMoyane may face charges for allegedly assaulting grandson's mom

NPA yet to decide whether to prosecute #TomMoyane for assault





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Brighton Hlayisani, the legal representative of the victim in the case against suspended SARS boss, Tom Moyane, explains why the matter was not heard by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court. Video: Lindi Masinga/ANA

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, also confirmed earlier that Moyane was not appearing "in court today".

Mjonondwane added: "The matter is still under consideration at the DPP office and has been assigned to a state advocate, should they decide to prosecute he will appear if not he won't appear".

Moyane, the SARS commissioner who has been suspended from work for alleged wrongdoing, denies the assault allegations.

IOL and ANA