Pretoria - Hundreds of "unhappy" security guards took to the streets of the capital to march against exploitation, poor working conditions and unlawful deductions from salaries on Tuesday morning.

The security guards, affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association, came from as far as Bronkhorstspruit and Johannesburg are planned to march to different head offices of organisations that use Apsa security guards.

They departed from Princess Park and will head to Tshwane House where they will deliver a memorandum to the office of mayor Solly Msimanga.

They plan to visit the Department of Higher Education, Psira, Tshwane South College, Unisa Sunnyside campus and the Union Building.

The association’s secretary-general, Professor Boitumelo Senokoane, said they had more than 4 000 members in both the private and public sector in the city, including the municipality as well as universities and colleges.

He said it was about time the demands and plight of vulnerable security guards were heard by private security companies, the City of Tshwane, tertiary institutions, the Department of Higher Education and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira).

“South Africa has more security guards than it has police officers, but almost all security guards are exploited, abused and victimised by security company bosses. They work under dangerous conditions and most without weapons to defend themselves but they are expected to protect certain areas.

Picture: James Mahlokwane/Pretoria News

The guards who are joined by EFF members also demanded that municipalities across the country absorb all security guards and follow in the footsteps of the Johannesburg Municipality.

Chairperson of security guards in Tshwane Daniel Mabatane said: "We want to know what is the difference between the mandate of the DA led Johannesburg municipality. Why is The DA led Municipality in Tshwane not absorbing its security guards when Mayor Herman Mashaba made a decision to absorb 4000 security guards in Johannesburg. It seems like Msimanga is continuing the mandate of the ANC of exploiting security guards and seeing them as just surplus to municipal functions and not worthy of enjoying the benefits other employees of the city enjoy."

The Department of Higher Education and Training locked its does as hundreds unhappy security guards affiliated with Apsa made at stop at the building as they march in Pretoria Picture: James Mahlokwane/Pretoria News

Tshwane security officers spokesperson and EFF member, Isaac Sibanda, said it was about time security guards in both the private and public sector were insourced.

"We are also going to deliver a memorandum to Prira. There is not enough regulation being executed by the regulator. There are lots of companies making unfair deductions on salaries. Lots of Psira inspectors taking bribes from dodgy security colleges and companies to turn a blind eye on policy contraventions.

"There are security guards who have Unemployment Insurance Fund deductions and Provident Fund deductions that never reach their destinations. With all these wrong things happening, we wonder why are we paying Psira R7 per pay slip if it does not help."

Pretoria News