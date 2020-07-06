WATCH: VBS Mutual Bank's former CFO Philip Truter granted R50 000 bail

Pretoria - The eighth person arrested and charged with 47 charges relating to the mass looting of the VBS Mutual Bank has been granted R50 000 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

NPA national spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said former VBS Mutual Bank chief financial officer Philip Truter was granted bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

“The accused’s (Truter's) appearance follows his arrest over the weekend. Truter will join the other seven accused, Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi, 42, chairman of VBS board of directors; Andile Malusi Attwell Ramavhunga, 41, VBS CEO; Phophi Londolani Mukhodobwane, 35, head of treasury and capital management; Sipho Nhlanhla Kelvin Malaba, 47, VBS audit engagement partner; Thifhelimbilu Ernest Nesane, 41, former executive legal head at Public Investment Corporation (PIC); Paulus Nnditsheni Magula, 43, former executive head of risk management at PIC and former lieutenant-general Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, 46, chairman of the audit committee,” said Ngwema.

The eight face charges including racketeering, theft, fraud and corruption.

“The accused asked for R50 000 bail and the State didn’t oppose. He (Truter) has to hand over his passport and is prohibited from travelling outside South Africa. The matter was postponed to October 8, 2020. He will join the other seven suspects.”