WATCH: Why Senzo Meyiwa accused’s lawyer Advocate Teffo was arrested in court

Pretoria – Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents some of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was arrested inside court immediately after the judge adjourned the matter on Thursday. His arrest has caused the trial to be postponed until the end of May.

Teffo’s arrest took place in court in front of journalists who were in court to report the murder trial. Teffo, who is a former police officer, was handcuffed by SAPS members. When asked why he was arrested, Teffo alleged Police Minister Bheki Cele was behind his arrest and also alleged he was being arrested for being involved in the Meyiwa murder trial. Teffo was also heard protesting that the police officers had not read him his rights nor informed him of his charges.

He said they were taking him to the Hillbrow police station. WATCH #SenzoMeyiwa Teffo being arrested #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qK6384O8D6 — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) April 28, 2022 #SenzoMeyiwa: Adv Teffo alleges that Police Minister Bheki Cele is behind his arrest for being involved in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Adv Teffo says he has not been read his right, nor informed of his charges. pic.twitter.com/aTYcr5ZkmY — Khaya Sibulele Koko (@khayakoko88) April 28, 2022 Minutes before his arrest, Teffo asked to address the court through his attorney TT Thobane saying there was something very dangerous to the witnesses of the defence, and that defence attorneys were in danger. Thobane told the court that the defence team received a tip-off that Teffo was going to be arrested imminently as part of “intimidation tactics”.

"He [Teffo] is not in a good mind after the information we received, and there’s no way we can continue with those circumstances," said Thobane. The State prosecutor said he had no objection to postponing the trial, saying the trial should be back on May 30, and run to June 15. This is not Teffo’s first brush with the law, and his arrest could be related to his arrest last year.

In November last year, the City Press reported that Teffo was arrested twice within the space of two weeks. The publication said he was initially arrested on a charge of contempt of court and released after paying bail. City Press said the charge related to his alleged failure to appear before court in a labour-related matter. Talk Radio 702 reported on Thursday that Teffo’s arrest was related to him allegedly failing to appear in court on the trespassing and assault matter.

He was again arrested in connection with a charge of a threat of assault and trespassing. On Meyiwa’s trial, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela warned the witness who was on the dock before the postponement, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, not to discuss details of the case with anyone while the court was in recess. Mosia will continue with his testimony when the matter resumes on May 30.