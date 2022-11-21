Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Worshippers robbed by opportunistic thugs at Joburg mosque while praying

Worshippers robbed while praying at a mosque in Johannesburg CBD. Police have made no arrests.

Worshippers robbed while praying at a mosque in Johannesburg CBD. Police have made no arrests.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A group of armed men targeting worshippers at a mosque in Joburg has gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the robbers are seen handling the pockets of worshippers while they are praying.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the robbery took place on November 14 at a mosque in Small and Plain Street in Johannesburg CBD.

By Monday, Masondo said no arrests had been made.

In a statement, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa said it strongly condemned this level of thuggery and show of utter disrespectful for the sanctity of a place of worship.

More on this

According to the Jamiatul, they were made aware of the incident on November 18.

They said CCTV footage is understood to be from a prayer facility in the Johannesburg CBD and has since been widely shared via social media.

“In the footage, one can see armed thugs running amok across a prayer hall, harassing congregants, forcing them to lie down, body-searching and robbing contents of their pockets and other possessions,” the executive committee said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The statement reads: “We call upon authorities to investigate this incident and bring to book the culprits of this cowardly crime, whose bravado is only to opportunistically target worshippers at a time of retreat for prayers and devotions.

“As such, attacks are likely going to increase, especially as the year draws to a close, JUSA calls upon all congregations to be vigilant, review security arrangements, and take appropriate steps to minimise vulnerability.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The organisation appealed to all communities to affirm the preservation of the sanctity of places of worship.

“Mosques are such sacred places and sanctuaries for members of respective communities. Together with their surroundings, such sanctuaries should be kept as protected zones that remain safe, at all times.”

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsRobberyTheft

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj