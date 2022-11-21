WATCH: Worshippers robbed by opportunistic thugs at Joburg mosque while praying

Durban - A group of armed men targeting worshippers at a mosque in Joburg has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the robbers are seen handling the pockets of worshippers while they are praying.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the robbery took place on November 14 at a mosque in Small and Plain Street in Johannesburg CBD. By Monday, Masondo said no arrests had been made. In a statement, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa said it strongly condemned this level of thuggery and show of utter disrespectful for the sanctity of a place of worship.

According to the Jamiatul, they were made aware of the incident on November 18. They said CCTV footage is understood to be from a prayer facility in the Johannesburg CBD and has since been widely shared via social media. “In the footage, one can see armed thugs running amok across a prayer hall, harassing congregants, forcing them to lie down, body-searching and robbing contents of their pockets and other possessions,” the executive committee said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Video 2 https://t.co/4hYNm2CV6y pic.twitter.com/vcQjhgkHwv — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 18, 2022 The statement reads: “We call upon authorities to investigate this incident and bring to book the culprits of this cowardly crime, whose bravado is only to opportunistically target worshippers at a time of retreat for prayers and devotions. “As such, attacks are likely going to increase, especially as the year draws to a close, JUSA calls upon all congregations to be vigilant, review security arrangements, and take appropriate steps to minimise vulnerability.”

Story continues below Advertisement