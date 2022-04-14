Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Zim man arrested for issuing fake ID’s, Sassa cards, Covid certificates from his Hillbrow flat

A Zimbabwean national was found operating a bogus home affairs from his flat in Hillbrow. Photo: Twitter/@EversonLuhanga

Published 12m ago

Pretoria - Gauteng police pounced on a unsuspecting Zimbabwean while he was busy manufacturing various documents including ID’s, drivers’ licenses, bank cards, Sassa cards and travelling documents at his Hillbrow flat on Thursday.

According to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, they were conducting Operation Okae Molao in the Johannesburg CBD when they were notified about a Zimbabwean national who sells various documents from his flat.

“Officers went there and found this person hard at work, busy manufacturing some documents, including, Covid certificates, competence certificates for firearms and so forth,” said Mawela.

Inside his flat, police found printers, scanners, hard drives and various equipment used to produce the illegal documents.

On a video posted on social media, police are heard asking him where is his passport. “It’s lost,” he replied.

Mawela said it’s not clear whether the man had been arrested before, however, preliminary investigations show that he had been in business for a considerable amount of time.

“We will check whether he has previous convictions,” he said.

Mawela added that since the crime prevention initiative resumed on Wednesday, they have arrested over 800 suspects wanted for various crimes including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

IOL

