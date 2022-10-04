Water cuts in Joburg: Authorities apologise as hospitals, residents are affected by Joburg Water’s low levels

Pretoria – Despite the heat wave rocking Gauteng today and the calls for residents to drink more water, Johannesburg Water is appealing to residents to reduce consumption as its network is “severely strained”. Spokesperson for Johannesburg Water Puleng Mopeli said the high demand being experienced at the moment had strained the water network.

“Johannesburg Water's network in various parts of the City of Johannesburg are severely strained due to high water demand, the usage. The direct impact is extremely low levels within various reservoirs and towers,” she said. “Customers are urgently requested to lower water usage to assist with sustaining already constrained systems.” She said the supply of water at Commando Road, in Joburg central, Sandton, Roodepoort and Soweto systems are being monitored.

On Tuesday morning, the highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water at this stage are as follows: The Commando Road system, which services Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill - all three systems are critically low to empty. The Soweto systems, which service Eagle Nest, Glenvista, and Naturena – it was reported that reservoirs are at critically low levels.

Regarding Central systems, Mopeli said Crown Gardens as well as Alan Manor reservoirs are at critically low levels. “Pumps supplying Crown Gardens tower has been isolated due to low reservoir levels. South Hills Tower is on bypass supply due to lower supply from Rand Water's Meyer's Hill reservoir,” she said. “Customers in higher lying areas will experience low pressure/ no water during this period. Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery of the affected systems.”

Mopeli said critical customers, such as the Rahima Moosa Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital, are also “impacted at this time”. “Water is being provided through mobile tankers to the hospitals in order to sustain their supply. Alternate water supply is also being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers. Further updates will be provided to residents,” she said. “Customers should note Level 1 water restrictions that are implemented from 1 September 2022 to 31 March 2023. We can all play a role in saving water in order to meet current and future demands. Johannesburg Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Earlier, as Gauteng residents brace for the sweltering temperatures forecast for today, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services had warned parents and guardians to monitor the activities of children, particularly swimming, which can lead to drowning. “In our townships, we have river streams, we have got dams. We see that when we have extremely hot temperatures like these, young kids might be tempted to go and swim in those areas. In the process, we may have drowning incidents,” spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “So, our message to adults and parents out there is to make sure that we monitor young kids, that they stay away from those areas. We know that now we are on our school holidays and young kids are at home. Encourage kids to visit municipal swimming pools. We have most of our municipal swimming pools operating now.”

He said at the municipal swimming pools, life guards are deployed to monitor and assist the children.