File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - Water supply has been fully restored to Bertha Gxowa Hospital and parts of the Germiston CBD which were affected by an interruption over the past five days, the City of Ekurhuleni said on Tuesday. In a statement issued by Nhlanhla Cebekhulu, the divisional head: Communication and Media Relations, the City said: "The hospital started experiencing low water pressure on Wednesday, 13 March following repairs to a few burst pipes in various parts of the town.

"Technicians investigated the cause, and found some valves to be defective and others to be closed between Angus Street and Webber Road as well as at President Street and Jack Street."

The city said finding the source of the problem required checking and testing of more than 156 water valves.

"While the work to restore water was taking place, the hospital was consistently supplied with water by four water tankers to ensure that the water levels in their storage tank was kept above 75% to give supply to the internal wards network and accommodate any possible emergency incidents such as a fire," said the statement.

"Residential households and one-storey buildings in the area were not affected by the supply interruption, though some might have experienced low water pressure."

African News Agency (ANA)