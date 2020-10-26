’Watertight’ case against Senzo Meyiwa’s killers - SAPS

Pretoria – Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Monday upbeat about the evidence against the five suspects arrested for the murder of late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects were arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal “this morning”, said Cele. Addressing media in Pretoria, on the sixth anniversary of the murder of the popular goalkeeper, Cele said the arrests were as a result of a multi-disciplinary, integrated approach to the investigation, and close work with prosecutors. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the prosecution team are confident that we have a watertight case against all five suspects. At this point, we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” said Cele. The tough-talking minister said it had been critical for the SAPS to take time and work thoroughly on the high-profile case, to ensure justice for Meyiwa.

“While six years have gone by, we remain confident that these arrests are the start of bringing closure for Senzo Meyiwa’s family, friends and fans as well as millions of South Africans,” he said.

Meyiwa was murdered on October 26, 2014 at his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Since then the police have not been able to name the person who fired the fatal shot nor make strides in the investigation, despite the public outcry.

Last week, it was reported the firearm used in the shooting was found at the Cleveland Police Station.

The former footballer’s family also alleged Longwe Twala, son of music mogul Chicco Twala, pulled the trigger after an alleged argument with his then girlfriend, Zandi Khumalo.

On Monday, national police commissioner Khehla Sitole said the five people arrested include the man suspected of pulling the trigger. He said some of the suspects were already in police custody for other crimes.

“Of the five suspects which the minister has just outlined, one of them is the key suspect suspected of having pulled the trigger in the Senzo Meyiwa case. This process is backed up by forensic evidence connecting the suspects to the scene as well as the weapon suspected to have been used,” said Sitole.

“This investigation is continuing and we suspect that there will be more arrests which could be effected as the investigation continues. I want to reiterate that this is a multi-disciplinary collaboration and more explicitly we want to express our appreciation to the NPA.”

Sitole confirmed the murder weapon had been linked to the killing via ballistics.

African News Agency (ANA)